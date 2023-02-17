CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 76-44 win, Canfield completes the season sweep of rival Poland in the Battle of 224.

Ben Weaver led the Cardinals in scoring with 22 points and four 3-pointers while Dom Cruz also put up 18 points.

Poland was led by Nico Genova with 18 points with two 3-pointers in the loss as the Bulldogs drop to 10-12 to wrap up the regular season.

The Bulldogs will host Orange at home in the playoffs starting Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

With the rivalry win, Canfield improves to 17-5 and rides a three-game win streak into the playoffs.

The Cardinals will host Hubbard in the Division II Northeast sectional semifinal on the 21st as well at 7 p.m.