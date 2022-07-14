BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Little League Ohio District 2 Baseball Tournament concluded on Thursday at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

In the Minor Baseball (9U) Division, Canfield defeated Poland 13-2 to claim a district championship.

The team is coached by Justin Vasiliades and assisted by Nick Abruzere and Coach A.J. Crisucci.

Team members include Cam Mshar, Angelo Crisucci, J.R. Mshar, Camden Brown, Noah Oles, Carson Burrell, Gallas Mikolich, Luca Abruzere, Matthew Zielinski, Camelle Chamoun, Peyton Veres, Luke Broderick, and Aidan Vasiliades.