Canfield rolls past Cardinal Mooney in first girls lacrosse meeting

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Cardinal Mooney 15-3 in girls high school lacrosse action on Wednesday night.

It was the first regular-season game since both teams were sanctioned teams by their respective schools.

Canfield’s scoring was led by five players with two goals apiece – Sarah Grohovsky, Bryanna Corll, Paige Christoff, Ally Wilson and Emily Wilson. Gwen Lolakis, Taylor Stansloski, Ashleigh Haas, Elena Martin, and Jenna Vrabel added one goal apiece.

Cardinal Mooney goals were scored by Anna Wollet, Lucy Graziano and Ella Szalay.

Canfield Goalie Karley D’Apolito had six saves in the win.

Sarah Grohovsky led the Canfield Lady cards with three assists while Campbell Klingensmith, Paige Christoff and Emily Wilson tallied one each.

The Canfield Lady Cardinals move to 6-3-1.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 10-2.