CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team completed the regular season sweep of conference rival Boardman on Friday, 59-47.

The two teams were tied at nine after the first but Canfield would rally to take the lead in the second quarter and wouldn’t look back.

For the Cardinals, Dom Cruz had 16 points, Jake Schneider added 12 and Tony Russo had 11.

Demarr Clark led the way for Boardman with a team-high 13 points while David D’Altorio had 11.

The win moves Canfield to 14-3 while Boardman drops to 6-12.