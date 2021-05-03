Canfield rolls in lacrosse ‘battle of 224’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Poland 17-5 in girls lacrosse action Monday night.

Elena Martin, Ally Wilson and Sarah Grohovsky led the Cardinals with three goals apiece.



Paige Christoff and Delaney Pallo each added 2 goals, while Emily Wilson, Gwen Lolakis, Bryanna Corll and Taylor Stansloski tallied one goal apiece.

Grohovsky and Emily Wilson tallied two assists, followed by Jenna Vrabel, Ashleigh Haas and Paige Christoff with one assist apiece.

Poland’s offense was led by Addison Kaschak and Emilie Franco each with 2 goals and Zoe Simon with one.

Canfield’s defense was anchored by Goalie Karley D’Apolito had 5 saves, one interception and one caused turnover. Goalie Maddy Hecker also two saves.



Poland’s Goalie Kylee Hissner had 22 saves with stopping an average of 56%.



Canfield improves to 8-3-1, while Poland drops to 2-9.