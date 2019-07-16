Canfield returns 6 starters on offense; must find QB

Cardinals compiled 23 wins over the last 2 seasons

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield has won more games in back-to-back seasons (23) than they ever had before. The Cardinals have been the #1 seed in Region 9 in each of those campaigns. Canfield’s season came to a close in the Regional Final against the eventual state champion Kenston (33-7). After all of the success that the Cardinals have had, they must replace a ton of talented graduated seniors in order to get back to playing November football.

Canfield Cardinals

Head Coach: Mike Pavlansky, 19th season at Canfield (135-64)

2018 record (AAC Red): 11-2 (3-1), 2nd place

Five Key Points

1.Canfield’s offense has averaged 28-points or more in each of the last 3 seasons

2.Canfield has had a different 1,000-yard rusher in each of the past 3 seasons (2018: Mehlyn Clinkscale, 2017: Vince Fiorenza, 2016: Jake Cummings)

3.Cardinal defense has held the opposition to less than 18-points per game in 11 of the last 15 years.

4.Canfield topped Poland in each of the last 4 meetings in the series by a combined total of 108-27

5.Cardinals have won their last 2 season openers; they had dropped their previous 5 lid lifters (2012-16)

Offense

Returning Starters: 6

Scoring Offense: 29.0 (21st in Area)

Rushing Offense: 236.3

Passing Offense: 64.7

Total Offense: 301.0

…The Cardinals must replace their starting QB (Max Dawson), 1,000-yard runner (Mehlyn Clinkscale) and their top pass catcher (Matt Zaremski entering the new season. Dawson completed 54.1% of his tosses (60-111) for 785 yards and 9 scores. He also rushed for 707 yards on the ground and picked up 8 touchdowns. Clinkscale averaged 8.5 yards per carry (138 attempts, 1178 yards) and scored 12 times. Zaremski led the team in receiving in each of the last two years catching 25 passes for 373 yards (5 TDs) in 2018.

Second-team All-League Nick Crawford returns after rushing for 703 yards and 15 touchdowns via the land. Crawford also made 10 receptions for 103 yards. Returning as well are Crawford’s lead backs Seth Hull and Chris Sammarone at fullback. Back also are a trio of offensive linemen standouts in tackles Mike Minenok and Richie Hofus as well as center Gavin Tareshawty.

Coach Pavlansky adds, “We need to find a quarterback that will run our offense at an efficient level. We also need to replace our wide receivers. This will go a long way in the development of our offense.” Four names to watch for this summer in camp are juniors Jackson Crist and Ethan Fletcher along with sophomores Drew Carrocce and Paolo Papalia – who are all vying to become the Cardinals’ signal caller this fall.

Defense

Returning Starters: 6

Scoring Defense: 10.5 (5th in Area)

…Canfield’s defense has held 23 of their 26 opponents over the past two seasons to 14 points or less. That’s a percentage of 88.5%. Pavlansky states, “We need to replace two all-league selections along the defensive line. Also, we must replace three of our four defensive backs.”

A total of six All-League performers have since graduated which includes Colin Hritz (63 tackles), P.J. Hallof (11 TFL, 3 QB sacks), Jacob Whittenberger (4 INTs), Mehlyn Clinkscale (2 INTs), Tyler Stein (77 tackles) and Vince Giordano (6 QB sacks). However, the Cardinals will welcome back senior DL/LB Anthony D’Alesio – who recorded 47 tackles (10 for a loss), 5 quarterback takedowns and 4 forced fumbles. He was named to the First-Team All-AAC last year. Junior linebacker Chris Sammarone also is back in the mix after tallying 28 tackles (9 for loss) and 2 quarterback sacks.

Other starters returning are DE Richie Hofus, a pair of linebackers Nick Crawford and McCoy Watkins and defensive back Ethan Fletcher.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Louisville

Sept. 6 – Dover

Sept. 13 –

Sept. 20 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Sept. 27 – Alliance

Oct. 4 – Cleveland JFK

Oct. 11 – at Highland

Oct. 18 – East

Oct. 25 – at Howland

Nov. 1 – at Boardman