Canfield remains in top ten in latest state baseball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield is the lone local team ranked in the top ten in the latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches poll released on Monday.
The undefeated Cardinals are ranked #8 in Division II.
South Range is ranked #17 in Division III.
The complete poll is listed below.
Division I
1 Anthony Wayne
2 Perrysburg
3 Olentangy Orange
4 Brecksville-Broadview Hts
5 Butler
6 Walsh Jesuit
7 Mayfield
8 Centerville
9 Beavercreek
10 Steele
11 Lakota East
12 New Albany
13 Grove City
14 Elder
15 St Xavier
16 Lancaster
17 Findlay
18 Hoover
19 Archbishop Moeller
19 Medina Highland
Other teams receiving votes (points): Mason (6), Westerville South (5), Oak Hills (5), Miamisburg (4), Dublin Jerome (4), Kenston (3), Avon Lake (2), Hamilton (2), St John’S Jesuit (2)
Division II
1 Tippecanoe
2 Chagrin Falls
3 Miami Trace
4 Badin (Hamilton)
5 Defiance
6 Sheridan
7 Unioto
8 Canfield
9 Vermilion
10 Waverly
11 Van Wert
12 Revere
13 River View
14 Bloom-Carroll
15 Field
16 Wauseon
17 Firelands
18 Highland (Marengo)
18 Bishop Hartley
20 Shawnee (Lima)
Other teams receiving votes (points): Granville (6), Central Catholic (5), Tri-Valley (4), Steubenville (3), Tallmadge (3), Medina Buckeye (3), Shelby (1)
Division III
1 Benjamin Logan
2 Mechanicsburg
3 Colonel Crawford
4 Waynedale
5 Worthington Christian
6 Canton Central Catholic
7 Elyria Catholic
8 Rootstown
9 Minford
10 Coldwater
11 Fredericktown
12 Tinora
13 Eastwood
14 Wheelersburg
15 Northmor
16 Barnesville
17 South Range
18 Cincinnati Country Day
19 Hawken
19 Liberty-Benton
Other teams receiving votes (points): Archbold (6), Edison (Milan) (4), Gilmour Academy (3), Kirtland (3), Eastern (Winchester) (2), Columbus Academy (1), Westfall (1)
Division IV
1 Toronto
2 Berlin Hiland
3 Hopewell-Loudon
4 Lincolnview
5 Fort Loramie
6 Fisher Catholic
7 Newark Catholic
8 Newton Local
9 Antwerp
10 Dalton
10 Hillsdale
12 St Joseph Central (Ironton)
13 Miller City
14 Clay (Portsmouth)
15 Ayersville
16 Kalida
17 Symmes Valley
18 New Bremen
19 Cincinnati Christian
20 Fayetteville-Perry
Other teams receiving votes (points): Beallsville (7), Lucasville Valley (6), St Paul (6), Catholic Central (Steubenville (6), New Miami (5), Whiteoak (5), Heartland Christian School (4), Old Fort (3), Edon (2), Eastern (Reedsville) (2), River (1), Lucas (1), Montpelier (1), Berne Union (1)