Canfield remains in top ten in latest state baseball poll

Canfield is ranked #8 in Division II in the latest baseball state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield is the lone local team ranked in the top ten in the latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches poll released on Monday.

The undefeated Cardinals are ranked #8 in Division II.

South Range is ranked #17 in Division III.

The complete poll is listed below.

Division I

1 Anthony Wayne

2 Perrysburg

3 Olentangy Orange

4 Brecksville-Broadview Hts

5 Butler

6 Walsh Jesuit

7 Mayfield

8 Centerville

9 Beavercreek

10 Steele

11 Lakota East

12 New Albany

13 Grove City

14 Elder

15 St Xavier

16 Lancaster

17 Findlay

18 Hoover

19 Archbishop Moeller

19 Medina Highland

Other teams receiving votes (points): Mason (6), Westerville South (5), Oak Hills (5), Miamisburg (4), Dublin Jerome (4), Kenston (3), Avon Lake (2), Hamilton (2), St John’S Jesuit (2)

Division II

1 Tippecanoe

2 Chagrin Falls

3 Miami Trace

4 Badin (Hamilton)

5 Defiance

6 Sheridan

7 Unioto

8 Canfield

9 Vermilion

10 Waverly

11 Van Wert

12 Revere

13 River View

14 Bloom-Carroll

15 Field

16 Wauseon

17 Firelands

18 Highland (Marengo)

18 Bishop Hartley

20 Shawnee (Lima)

Other teams receiving votes (points): Granville (6), Central Catholic (5), Tri-Valley (4), Steubenville (3), Tallmadge (3), Medina Buckeye (3), Shelby (1)

Division III

1 Benjamin Logan

2 Mechanicsburg

3 Colonel Crawford

4 Waynedale

5 Worthington Christian

6 Canton Central Catholic

7 Elyria Catholic

8 Rootstown

9 Minford

10 Coldwater

11 Fredericktown

12 Tinora

13 Eastwood

14 Wheelersburg

15 Northmor

16 Barnesville

17 South Range

18 Cincinnati Country Day

19 Hawken

19 Liberty-Benton

Other teams receiving votes (points): Archbold (6), Edison (Milan) (4), Gilmour Academy (3), Kirtland (3), Eastern (Winchester) (2), Columbus Academy (1), Westfall (1)

Division IV

1 Toronto

2 Berlin Hiland

3 Hopewell-Loudon

4 Lincolnview

5 Fort Loramie

6 Fisher Catholic

7 Newark Catholic

8 Newton Local

9 Antwerp

10 Dalton

10 Hillsdale

12 St Joseph Central (Ironton)

13 Miller City

14 Clay (Portsmouth)

15 Ayersville

16 Kalida

17 Symmes Valley

18 New Bremen

19 Cincinnati Christian

20 Fayetteville-Perry

Other teams receiving votes (points): Beallsville (7), Lucasville Valley (6), St Paul (6), Catholic Central (Steubenville (6), New Miami (5), Whiteoak (5), Heartland Christian School (4), Old Fort (3), Edon (2), Eastern (Reedsville) (2), River (1), Lucas (1), Montpelier (1), Berne Union (1)