Canfield record holder to join 13-time National champs

Ethan Fletcher helped lead the Cardinals to 9 straight wins and trip to the Division III Regional Championship game

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Ethan Fletcher will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Mount Union.

The Cardinals wide receiver / safety made the announcement on social media:

In just 7 games this past season, Fletcher broke a school record with 40 receptions. He finished with 487 yards receiving, 383 yards rushing and 4 total touchdowns.

Fletcher helped lead the Cardinals to 9 straight wins and trip to the Division III Regional Championship game.

Big 22 Contender: Get to know Canfield’s Ethan Fletcher

Mount Union is a Division III powerhouse in football. The Purple Raiders have won 13 National Championships, and 30 conference titles in school history, including the 2019 Ohio Athletic Conference championship.