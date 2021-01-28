Canfield record holder to join 13-time National champs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Ethan Fletcher will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Mount Union.
The Cardinals wide receiver / safety made the announcement on social media:
In just 7 games this past season, Fletcher broke a school record with 40 receptions. He finished with 487 yards receiving, 383 yards rushing and 4 total touchdowns.
Fletcher helped lead the Cardinals to 9 straight wins and trip to the Division III Regional Championship game.
Mount Union is a Division III powerhouse in football. The Purple Raiders have won 13 National Championships, and 30 conference titles in school history, including the 2019 Ohio Athletic Conference championship.