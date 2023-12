TALLMADGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Jenna Triveri scored 15, and Camie Dill and Carly Fleming each tallied 10 points in Canfield’s 56-36 victory at Tallmadge.

Grace McQuiston and Cami Hritz both added 9 points for the 5-3 Cardinals.

Next up for Canfield will be a road trip to West Branch on Saturday.

Rae Pooler led Tallmadge with 14 points.

The Blue Devils will play at Copley next Wednesday.