Canfield reacts to state tournament win over rival Poland

Sophomore Nicolo Cocca recorded four goals in the win

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sophomore Nicolo Cocca tallied four goals Saturday afternoon to lead Canfield to a 9-6 victory over Poland in the first round of the state tournament.

Watch the video for postgame comments from the Cardinals.

Canfield’s Demar Clark finished with two goals. Brenden Parisi, Crescenzo Scheetz and Mason Debrosse each scored a goal in the victory.

Nathan Scheck led Poland with three goals.

Peyton Nottingham stopped 16 of 22 shots for the Cardinals.

Canfield advances to the next round of the state tournament and will face off against Chagrin Falls on Monday.