CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls lacrosse team rallied to beat CVCA 11-10 in the regular-season finale on Thursday night.

The Cardinals rallied from a 4-goal deficit in the win.

Senior Ally Wilson led the Lady Cards with four goals and one assist. Fellow senior Emily Wilson and junior Ashleigh Haas each added two goals, with Gwen Lolakis, Sarah Grohovsky and Taylor Stansloski chipping in with one goal apiece.

Goalie Karley D’Apolito had five saves on the evening.

Canfield improves to 13-31 on the season. The Cardinals will open OHSAA Tournament play against the winner of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary/Notre Dame Cathedral Latin on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at Canfield.