AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rallied past Steubenville 2-1 in thrilling fashion in the Division II State Semifinals at Akron’s Firestone Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Cardinals did not record a hit until the seventh inning.

Trailing 1-0 with one out in the seventh inning, Gianna Pannunzio scored the game-tying run on a wild pitch.

Later in the inning, the Cardinals secured the walk-off win on an RBI bunt single by Faith Morell.

Canfield pitcher Malena Toth tossed a complete game, allowing just one run with 11 strikeouts in the victory.

With the win, Canfield improves to 24-2-2 overall.

The Cardinals advance to face the winner of Tallmadge/Greenville in the Division II State Championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

Steubenville’s season comes to an end with a record of 23-6.