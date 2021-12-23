CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team grabbed a win at home Thursday night over rival Poland 67-53.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Cardinals led by just one at the break but outscored the Bulldogs 38-25 to cruise to the win.

Jake Grdic led Canfield with 18 points on the night.

For Poland, Ross Dedo had a game-high 20 while Christian Colosimo had 18.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Canfield.

The Cardinals improves to 5-3 on the season while Poland falls to 4-3.