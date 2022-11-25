EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Holy Name 38-21 in the Division III State Semifinals at Euclid High School on Friday night.

The Cardinals will play for the first football state title in program history.

Broc Lowry led Canfield with 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Danny Inglis added 113 yards on the ground.

The Cardinals piled up 345 rushing yards on the night in the victory.

Canfield got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter on Broc Lowry’s 50-yard touchdown run, giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

The Green Wave immediately answered back on a 6-yard touchdown run by Jayvon Williams, which tied the game at 7-7.

Canfield recaptured the lead when Broc Lowry scampered in for a 24-yard touchdown. Canfield took a 14-7 lead.

Lowry found the end zone for a third time later in the second quarter on a 75-yard touchdown return, giving the Cardinals a 21-7 advantage.

Canfield capped off the first-half scoring when Lowry punched it in from one yard out. Canfield held a 28-7 lead at halftime.

The Cardinals added a Joel Miasek 32-yard field goal, giving Canfield a 31-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Holy Name found the endzone a short time later when Austin Wondolowski plowed in from 3 yards out, cutting it to a 31-14 Canfield lead with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Green Wave cut the deficit to 31-21 in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard double pass for a touchdown from Andrew Cole to Kevin Pivonka.

Danny Inglis plunged in from one yard out late in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring in the win.

Canfield improves to 13-1 on the season. The Cardinals advance to the Division III State Championship game on Friday, December 2.

They advance to play Bloom-Carroll (14-1) Friday at 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Holy Name’s postseason run ends with a record of 11-3.