CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked Streetsboro 4-0 in the Division II Girls Soccer District Semifinals on Monday night.

Hannah Wahib led the way for the Cardinals with a pair of goals, while Maci Toporcer and Kiara Reynolds each tallied one in the victory.

Toporcer finished the night with two assists. Wahib added the other assists for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals held the edge in shots 17-2.

Goalkeeper Lol Padgett had two saves for the Cardinals.

With the win, Canfield improves to 15-2-1 on the season. The Cardinals advance to face Kenston in the Division II District Championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Ravenna.