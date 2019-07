Canfield/Poland topped Russell County 15-5 in five innings on Monday in Pendleton, Indiana.

PENDLETON, Indiana (WKBN) – The Little League Junior Softball team from Canfield/Poland defeated Kentucky’s Russell County 15-5 in five innings on Monday to claim the Central Region Title. With the win, Canfield/Poland clinches the Central Region Title, and now advances to the World Series.

It is the team’s third consecutive trip to the Little League Junior Softball World Series.

The series begins July 28th and will be held in Kirkland, Washington.