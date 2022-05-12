CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield pitcher Malena Toth tossed a perfect game in the Cardinals’ 10-0 win over Geneva in the Division II Sectional Final on Thursday.

Toth struck out 13 batters in five innings for Canfield.

Madison Angelo, Bella Kennedy, and Macey Kalina all homered in the win. Kalina led the way with three RBIs.

Angelo, Kennedy, and Bridgett Kelly each drove in a pair.

Canfield advances to face Aurora in the Division II District Semifinals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson Little League Complex.