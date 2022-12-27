CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team outlasted West Branch Tuesday night, grabbing a 56-45 win.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

It is back-to-back wins for Canfield and is their third in their last four outings.

The Cardinals led by six after the third quarter and would outscore the Warriors 17-12 in the fourth quarter to hang on to the lead.

For West Branch, Thomas Egli led the Warriors with 12 points while Joey Jackson added nine.

With the win, Canfield improves to 5-2 while West Branch drops to 3-3.