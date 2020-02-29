Canfield ousts rival Poland in Sectional Final

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Poland 48-38 in the Division II Boys Basketball Sectional Final at Canfield High School Friday night.
Brayden Beck led the Cardinals with 16 points, while Trey Dye added 11. Joe Bruno and Chase Lowry tallied 10 points apiece in the win.
Poland was led by Adam Kassam who finished with 12 points. Michael Gordon was the only other Bulldog in double-figures, tallying 10 points in the loss.
Canfield, which improves to 12-12 on the season, advances to face Chaney in the Division II District Semifinals Tuesday at p.m. at Boardman High School.