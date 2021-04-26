Canfield moves up in latest state baseball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll was released on Monday.
Undefeated Canfield moves up three spots into a tie for seventh in Division II.
South Range is ranked #14 in Division III.
The following is the top ten in the state polls in Divisions I, II, III, IV.
Division I
1 Olentangy Orange
2 Anthony Wayne
3 Walsh Jesuit
4 Brecksville-Broadview Hts
5 Perrysburg
6 Lakota East
7 Butler
8 Mayfield
9 Beavercreek
10 Elder
Division II
1 Tippecanoe
2 Miami Trace
3 Badin (Hamilton)
3 Defiance
5 Chagrin Falls
6 Shawnee (Lima)
7 Canfield
7 Field
9 River View
10 Sheridan
Division III
1 Mechanicsburg
2 Worthington Christian
3 Canton Central Catholic
4 Waynedale
5 Elyria Catholic
5 Barnesville
7 Benjamin Logan
8 Rootstown
9 Coldwater
10 Colonel Crawford
Division IV
1 Toronto
2 Berlin Hiland
3 Antwerp
4 Lincolnview
5 Newark Catholic
6 Hopewell-Loudon
7 St Joseph Central (Ironton)
8 Fisher Catholic
9 Miller City
10 Dalton