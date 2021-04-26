Canfield moves up in latest state baseball poll

CLEVELAND (WJW) — NFL Draft week is finally here, and the city of Cleveland has added a little shine to downtown and beyond.

Along with the large draft stage near FirstEnergy Stadium and team helmet exhibit on Mall C, the city has set up welcome signs all around, including at all six Cleveland script sign, the RTA's E-Line trolley, a JACK Cleveland Casino walkway and East Fourth Street. Signage can also be found on pole banners and various RTA bus stop areas.