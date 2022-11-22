EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield will meet Holy Name on Black Friday for the opportunity to play for its first state title.
The Cardinals dethroned the two-time Division III champion Chardon (14-7) to win the regional championship.
Holy Name is back in the state tournament for the first time in 47 years.
The winner will meet either Bloom-Carroll (13-1) or Tippecanoe (13-1) in the Division III State championship game at 3 p.m. Friday, December 2.
High School Football Playoffs – Division III State Semifinal
Friday, November 25, 2022, at Euclid Stadium
Holy Name (11-2) vs. Canfield (12-1)
Team statistics:
Scoring Offense: Canfield, 31.6; Holy Name, 30.8
Scoring Defense: Canfield, 11.5; Holy Name, 14.7
Playoff history:
Post-season wins: Canfield, 21; Holy Name, 14
Regional championships: Canfield, 2 (2005, 22); Holy Name, 2 (1975, 22)
State championships: Holy Name, 1 (1975); Canfield, 0
Game Notes:
Holy Name
- Holy Name’s quarterback Jayvon Williams scored four touchdowns on the ground (19, 63, 45, 54 yards) as the Green Wave won its regional championship contest over Padua Franciscan, 56-21.
- The Green Wave has won 10 games in a row to reach the State Final Four. This year, Holy Name played in four games decided by seven points or less, winning three of those contests.
- In 1975, the unbeaten Green Wave topped Cincinnati Wyoming – 19-14 – to win the Class2A championship at the Rubber Bowl.
- Holy Name has tied its 1975 team with the most wins in a single season with 11.
- Each of the last two years, the Green Wave finished runner-up in the regional title game.
- Alumni include football coach Frank Solich; John Banaszak, a former defensive lineman on three of the Steelers’ Super Bowl championship teams in the 1970s; and journalist Chris Broussard.
Canfield
- Danny Inglis’ 56-yard touchdown run put the Cardinals up for good turning away Chardon (14-7) – the same team who had knocked Canfield out of the post-season in each of the past two years.
- Canfield’s defense has allowed an average of 9.8 points to its past 12 opponents. The Cardinals’ stingy defensive unit held 10 of their foes to 14 points or less that included a pair of shutouts this year.
- Canfield has won their last eight games, during that stretch the Cardinals have averaged 32.8 points.
- In 2005, the Cardinals edged Tallmadge (17-14) in the state semifinal before falling to Toledo Central Catholic (31-29) in the Division II Final at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
2022 Results
Holy Name (11-2)
Green Wave 56 Padua Franciscan 21*
Green Wave 17 Mansfield 16*
Green Wave 20 Lutheran West 10*
Green Wave 49 Copley 13*
Green Wave 42 Elyria Catholic 25
Green Wave 35 Buckeye 6
Green Wave 35 Normandy 14
Green Wave 21 Valley Forge 14
Green Wave 32 Lakewood 2
Green Wave 42 Parma 6
Elyria Catholic 28 Green Wave 14
Clyde 20 Green Wave 17
Green Wave 21 Padua Franciscan 16
*-playoff
Canfield (12-1)
Cardinals 14 Chardon 7*
Cardinals 33 Ursuline 25*
Cardinals 42 Aurora 14*
Cardinals 27 New Philadelphia 10*
Cardinals 35 Boardman 6
Cardinals 43 Howland 7
Cardinals 48 East 0
Cardinals 20 Dover 14, OT
Chaney 16 Cardinals 13
Cardinals 42 St. Thomas More 0
Cardinals 31 Poland 7
Cardinals 28 Bellevue 12
Cardinals 35 West Branch 31
*-playoff