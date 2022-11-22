EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield will meet Holy Name on Black Friday for the opportunity to play for its first state title.

The Cardinals dethroned the two-time Division III champion Chardon (14-7) to win the regional championship.

Holy Name is back in the state tournament for the first time in 47 years.

The winner will meet either Bloom-Carroll (13-1) or Tippecanoe (13-1) in the Division III State championship game at 3 p.m. Friday, December 2.

High School Football Playoffs – Division III State Semifinal

Friday, November 25, 2022, at Euclid Stadium

Holy Name (11-2) vs. Canfield (12-1)

Team statistics:

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 31.6; Holy Name, 30.8

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 11.5; Holy Name, 14.7

Playoff history:

Post-season wins: Canfield, 21; Holy Name, 14

Regional championships: Canfield, 2 (2005, 22); Holy Name, 2 (1975, 22)

State championships: Holy Name, 1 (1975); Canfield, 0

Game Notes:

Holy Name

Holy Name’s quarterback Jayvon Williams scored four touchdowns on the ground (19, 63, 45, 54 yards) as the Green Wave won its regional championship contest over Padua Franciscan, 56-21.



The Green Wave has won 10 games in a row to reach the State Final Four. This year, Holy Name played in four games decided by seven points or less, winning three of those contests.



In 1975, the unbeaten Green Wave topped Cincinnati Wyoming – 19-14 – to win the Class2A championship at the Rubber Bowl.



Holy Name has tied its 1975 team with the most wins in a single season with 11.



Each of the last two years, the Green Wave finished runner-up in the regional title game.



Alumni include football coach Frank Solich; John Banaszak, a former defensive lineman on three of the Steelers’ Super Bowl championship teams in the 1970s; and journalist Chris Broussard.

Canfield

Danny Inglis’ 56-yard touchdown run put the Cardinals up for good turning away Chardon (14-7) – the same team who had knocked Canfield out of the post-season in each of the past two years.



Canfield’s defense has allowed an average of 9.8 points to its past 12 opponents. The Cardinals’ stingy defensive unit held 10 of their foes to 14 points or less that included a pair of shutouts this year.



Canfield has won their last eight games, during that stretch the Cardinals have averaged 32.8 points.



In 2005, the Cardinals edged Tallmadge (17-14) in the state semifinal before falling to Toledo Central Catholic (31-29) in the Division II Final at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

2022 Results

Holy Name (11-2)

Green Wave 56 Padua Franciscan 21*

Green Wave 17 Mansfield 16*

Green Wave 20 Lutheran West 10*

Green Wave 49 Copley 13*

Green Wave 42 Elyria Catholic 25

Green Wave 35 Buckeye 6

Green Wave 35 Normandy 14

Green Wave 21 Valley Forge 14

Green Wave 32 Lakewood 2

Green Wave 42 Parma 6

Elyria Catholic 28 Green Wave 14

Clyde 20 Green Wave 17

Green Wave 21 Padua Franciscan 16

*-playoff

Canfield (12-1)

Cardinals 14 Chardon 7*

Cardinals 33 Ursuline 25*

Cardinals 42 Aurora 14*

Cardinals 27 New Philadelphia 10*

Cardinals 35 Boardman 6

Cardinals 43 Howland 7

Cardinals 48 East 0

Cardinals 20 Dover 14, OT

Chaney 16 Cardinals 13

Cardinals 42 St. Thomas More 0

Cardinals 31 Poland 7

Cardinals 28 Bellevue 12

Cardinals 35 West Branch 31

*-playoff