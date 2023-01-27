CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior offensive lineman A.J. Murphy has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Ashland.

He will officially sign next Wednesday morning at a signing ceremony at the high school.

Murphy was a two-year starter for the Cardinals at right-tackle.

For his efforts, he was named First-Team All-Ohio in Division III.

In addition, Murphy earned First-Team All-Northeast Ohio honors. He was also named to the first team of the All-American Conference.

Murphy helped anchor the offensive line for Canfield, which won the first state championship in program history in December.