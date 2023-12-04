CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Vince Luce will continue his academic and football career at Robert Morris University.

The Cardinals lineman made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

“This game means everything to me and I am so unbelievably blessed to get the chance to play at the next level,” Luce said in the post. “With that being said, I will be committing to play the next 4 to 5 years at Robert Morris University. Go Colonials.”

The 6 foot 3, 285-pound lineman was named First Team All Northeast Ohio and a First Team All-Conference selection this season.

Luce helped lead Canfield to 21 wins over the last two seasons, including the Division III State Championship in 2022.

Robert Morris is a Division I football program that competes on the FCS level. The Colonials were 4-7 this past season and have accepted an invitation to rejoin the Northeast Conference next year.