Canfield lacrosse cruises past Roosevelt in tournament action

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Kent Roosevelt 18-7 in high school girls’ lacrosse tournament action on Wednesday.

Emily Wilson led the way for the Lady Cards with a season-high six goals on the evening.

Sarah Grohovsky and Ally Wilson each added a hat trick while Paige Christoff had two. Ashleigh Haas, Jenna Vrabel, Ashlyn Elford and Arley Lutz tallied one goal apiece.

Five Lady Cardinals all provided assists to help the scoring effort – Elena Martin, Ally Wilson, Campbell Klingensmith, Paige Christoff and Sarah Grohovsky.

In net, goalie Karley D’Apolito had nine saves to lead the Lady cardinal defense. Bryanna Corll, Lily-Ann LaComb, Josie Sipe, Sarah Grohovsky, Emily and Ally Wilson and Arley Lutz provided the defense with caused turnovers.

Canfield improves to 11-4-1. The Lady Cardinals will face Hathaway Brown on Saturday at noon in Bob Dove Stadium in Canfield.



Hathaway Brown defeated the Lady Cardinals in their last meeting earlier this season, 13-9.