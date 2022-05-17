CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys lacrosse team advances in the state playoffs after a 5-4 victory over Cardinal Mooney Tuesday night.

Luke Barry led Canfield with two goals. Nicolo Cocca, Ethan Remby and Dylan Kemp all scored one goal apiece in the victory. Canfield will now advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

Cardinal Mooney received goals from Joe Zeno, Will Varley, Joey Sfara and Todd Miller.

Canfield goalie Peyton Nottingham finished with 14 saves. Mooney’s goalie TJ Richey had 27.

Canfield will face Chagrin Falls in the next round on Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m.