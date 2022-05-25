CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Kenston 11-7 in girls high school lacrosse tournament action on Wednesday evening.

Senior Sarah Grohovsky netted four goals to lead the Cardinals. Ally Wilson added three goals, while Emily Wilson tallied a goal and four assists.

Ashleigh Haas finished the night with a goal and an assist.

Elena Martin and Campbell Klingensmith chipped in with one goal apiece.

Canfield goalie Karley D’Apolito had 11 saves on the night.

Kenston was led by Maddy Blazey, Alexis Black and Sam Bergansky who each scored two goals. Amanda Eastman added a solo goal.



Canfield advances to face top-seeded Chagrin Falls in the Division II Quarterfinals on the road on Friday at 6:00 p.m.