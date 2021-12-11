CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in their 55-34 victory over Mooney Saturday afternoon. The win improves Canfield to 4-2 on the season while Mooney falls to 3-3.



Senior forward Alyssa Dill scored a game-high 23 points and 5 rebounds to pace Canfield while guard Summer Sammarone added 12 points. Abby Muckleroy would connect on two three-pointers, adding 8 points in the contest.



Canfield would control the game right from the opening tip-off as they raced out to an 11-0 lead. Mooney would finally score at the 4:33 mark when Maria Fire scored a basket.



“Defensively we did a pretty good job especially early,” Canfield coach Matt Reel said. “We made them take contested shots. I think we played with more poise and more rhythm tonight than we did Wednesday.”



“We knew Mooney was going to give us their best effort, so we knew we had to come out here and play as hard as we could and give it our all to prove that they had no chance in beating us,” Dill added.



“We talked about that. We are starting off slow in games right now and it’s becoming consistent,” Mooney coach Dom Diorio said. “We need to try to do some things differently and correct that. You can’t start out against good teams like Canfield down 11-0.”



Canfield held a 12-point, 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and continued to slowly pull away in the second frame as they doubled up Mooney at 30-15 with just 1:52 remaining in the first half. They would enjoy a 15-point, 31-16 at intermission.



“Alyssa got us off to a good start,” Reel remarked. “When she starts making some shots then we become a completely different team. It just gives everybody confidence.”



The two teams battled back and forth to start the second half as Canfield would go up by 17, but Mooney fought back to make it 42-27 at the end of the third period. Canfield would go on to outscore Mooney 13-7 in the fourth quarter to make it a 21-point margin of victory.



Alaina Scavina would lead Mooney with 11 points in the contest. Maria Fire would yank down 6 rebounds to pace Mooney on the boards.



“We don’t ever stop hustling and fighting,” Diorio remarked about his team. “We play with a lot of heart. There is no quit in the girls. It’s just the little things that add up when you are playing against a good team, especially when you get down like that.”



Both Canfield and Mooney will play Austintown Fitch in their next games. Mooney will travel to Austintown on Monday and Canfield will play at Austintown on Wednesday of next week.