CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Howland 75-70 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Jake Grdic led the Cardinals with 15 points. Harry Slaven added 14, while Jake Schneider tallied 10.



Eddie Russo chipped in with 9 points in the win for the Cardinals.

Howland’s Anthony Massucci led all scorers with 29 points in the setback. Alex Henry also reached double figures with 10.

With the win, Canfield improves to 8-5 on the season.

Howland drops to 8-6 on the campaign. The Tigers return to action on Friday night when they host Cardinal Mooney in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week live at 7PM on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.