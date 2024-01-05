AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield held off a late Austintown Fitch 4th quarter run to beat the Falcons on the road 51-48 on Friday night.

Fitch jumped out in front to hold a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter before Canfield responded with a 12-0 run to start the 2nd quarter and take a 7-point advantage into halftime.

After maintaining the lead much of the secnd half, the Falcons would put together a run, capped off by a Carter Owens And-1 bucket to cut it to a one-point game with just 2 minutes to play.

But in the final minutes, the Cardinals answered a couple times before knocking down late free throws to hold off Fitch for the three-point win.

Both Tony Russo and Dom Castronova led Canfield with 12 points in the win.

For Fitch, it was Marcel Finkley dropping a game-high 20 points (16 in the 2nd half) and Owens with 17 to lead the way.

After the loss, the Falcons fall to 5-4 on the season and 0-1 to start All-American Conference play.

With their eighth straight win, Canfield improves to 8-2 and will next put that win streak on the line on Jan. 14 as they travel to face Green.