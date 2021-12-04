Canfield hockey tops Mayfield for 1st win of season

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield High School hockey team earned their first win of the young season on Saturday, topping Mayfield 6-3 at Gilmour Academy.

Senior Matt Scolieri not only had a hat trick, but tallied each of the six Cardinals goals in the game.

Sophomore Drew Rosteck assisted on four of Scolieri’s goals on the evening.

Canfield junior goalie Cory Knarr faced 41 shots on the night, stopping 38 of them.

The Cardinals improve to 1-1 on the year and are back in action Sunday at home against Normandy at 4PM.