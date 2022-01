YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield hockey team defeated Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Deep Freeze Ice Arena.

Watch the above video for highlights and postgame reaction from the Cardinals.

Antonio Maroun and Drew Rosteck each netted a goal in the win.

Canfield closes out the regular season against Notre Dame Cathedral Catholic Sunday at the Covelli Centre. Puck drop is set for noon.