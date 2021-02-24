Canfield hockey falls in second round of state tournament

Canfield fell to Gilmour Academy 8-0 in the second round of the OHSAA state tournament.

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield High School hockey team fell to top-seeded Gilmour Academy Lancers 8-0 in the second round of the OHSAA state hockey tournament Wednesday evening.

The eighth-seeded Cardinals managed a total of just 11 shots on the night, compared to 52 shots for the Lancers.

With the setback, Canfield drops to 17-5-3 overall on the season.

The Cardinals have broken numerous program records this season, including wins (17), team goals (133), team goals per game average (5.54), least goals against (61) and best goals against average (Cory Knarr 2.91).