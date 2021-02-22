Canfield hockey continues breaking records in program’s best season

The Cardinals have already posted a school record 17 wins

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield hockey team is gearing up for the second round of the OHSAA state tournament this week.

The eighth-seeded Cardinals will face top-seeded Gilmour Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Canfield is the lone high school varsity hockey team in the Valley and is currently in its 20th season of existence.

The Cardinals have already posted a school-record 17 wins, with their current record sitting at 17-4-3.

Having already earned a runner-up finish in the Baron Cup, a Canfield win on Wednesday night would secure the deepest tournament run in program history.

The record-breaking campaign has seen the team already break program records in wins (17), team goals (133), team goals per game average (5.54), least goals against (61) and best goals against average (Cory Knarr 2.91)