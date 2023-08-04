CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinals 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – at Hoban
Aug. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 30 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 2 – at McDonald
Sept. 5 – Fitch
Sept. 7 – Fitch
Sept. 13 – at Girard
Sept. 14 – at Howland
Sept. 18 – at Lakeview
Sept. 19 – at Boardman
Sept. 20 – Ursuline
Sept. 23 – at Hathaway Brown
Sept. 25 – Poland
Sept. 28 – Harding
Sept. 30 – at Perry Tournament
Oct. 2 – at Louisville
Oct. 3 – at Fitch
Oct. 5 – Howland
Oct. 9 – at Hubbard
Oct. 12 – Boardman
Canfield High School
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406
