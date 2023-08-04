CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinals 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – at Hoban

Aug. 29 – at Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 30 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 2 – at McDonald

Sept. 5 – Fitch

Sept. 7 – Fitch

Sept. 13 – at Girard

Sept. 14 – at Howland

Sept. 18 – at Lakeview

Sept. 19 – at Boardman

Sept. 20 – Ursuline

Sept. 23 – at Hathaway Brown

Sept. 25 – Poland

Sept. 28 – Harding

Sept. 30 – at Perry Tournament

Oct. 2 – at Louisville

Oct. 3 – at Fitch

Oct. 5 – Howland

Oct. 9 – at Hubbard

Oct. 12 – Boardman

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

