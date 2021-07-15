Canfield High School Soccer Schedule

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – at South Range

• Aug. 21 – at Buckeye

• Aug. 24 – Marlington

• Aug. 26 – at Harding

• Aug. 28 – Gilmour Academy

• Aug. 31 – Howland

• Sept. 2 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 9 – Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 16 – Boardman

• Sept. 18 – West Branch

• Sept. 21 – at Fitch

• Sept. 23 – Harding

• Sept. 28 – at Howland

• Oct. 2 – at Green

• Oct. 12 – at Boardman

• Oct. 14 – Fitch

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – at South Range

• Aug. 21 – Harding

• Aug. 30 – at Howland

• Sept. 1 – Ursuline

• Sept. 8 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 13 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

• Sept. 15 – at Boardman

• Sept. 18 – West Branch

• Sept. 20 – Fitch

• Sept. 22 – at Harding

• Sept. 27 – Howland

• Oct. 2 – Poland

• Oct. 5 – Chagrin Falls

• Oct. 11 – Boardman

• Oct. 13 – at Fitch

• Oct. 16 – at Marlington

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and black

School address: 100 Cardinal Dr., Canfield, OH 44406

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Canfield Local Schools website.