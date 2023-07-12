CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinals’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 14 – at Marlington

• Aug. 21 – Poland

• Aug. 23 – Ursuline

• Aug. 26 – Kenston

• Aug. 30 – Salem

• Sept. 6 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 9 – at Avonworth

• Sept. 11 – at Harding

• Sept. 13 – Howland

• Sept. 18 – at Boardman

• Sept. 20 – Fitch

• Sept. 25 – West Branch

• Sept. 27 – Harding

• Oct. 1 – at St. Mary’s Memorial

• Oct. 2 – at Howland

• Oct. 4 – Boardman

• Oct. 9 – at Fitch

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 16 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 22 – at Poland

• Aug. 29 – Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 5 – Dover

• Sept. 7 – at Crestview

• Sept. 12 – Harding

• Sept. 14 – at Howland

• Sept. 19 – Boardman

• Sept. 21 – at Fitch

• Sept. 23 – Norton

• Sept. 26 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 28 – at Harding

• Sept. 30 – at Salem

• Oct. 3 – Howland

• Oct. 5 – at Boardman

• Oct. 10 – Fitch

• Oct. 12 – Marlington

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location: 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

