Canfield High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield returns four starters – Gianna DeLucia, Alyssa Dill, Summer Sammarone and Abby Muckleroy – from last year’s 13-win team that advanced to the Division I District semifinal round after notching a pair of playoff victories (over Hudson and Perry). Last year, the Cardinals’ opponents averaged 17.5 turnovers a game. Four Cardinals made 28% of their three-point baskets with at least 18 attempts and 70% at the charity stripe with at least 16 attempts there as well.
Dill led the team in scoring (13.5) and rebounding (5.4) last year. Number 10 shot 33.3% from three-point land (27-81) and 77.1% from the foul line (37-48). Her averages increased from her sophomore year (6.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg) to her junior season (13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg). Muckleroy shot a team-best 34% from beyond the arc (51-150) while finishing second on the team in scoring (9.0). Sammarone and DeLucia each contributed as they scored 6.1 and 5.2 averages last year as well.
Coach Matt Reel says, “We’re relying on our returning letter winners (which also includes Amelia Francisco and Kate Sahli) to help our talented newcomers – Deanna Mike, Carlie Harmon, Emme Rubin and Cameron Dill – adjust to varsity play with quality opponents right from the start of the schedule.”
The schedule begins with a matchup of last year’s playoff contest (Sectional Championship) between Massillon Perry and Canfield on November 20.
“The girls have worked very hard in the off-season,” states reel. “This is a talented and motivated group. We have the same expectation every year – improve every day and grow closer as a team every day.”
Canfield Cardinals
Head Coach: Matt Reel
2020-21 Record: 13-8 (6-2), All-American Conference
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 47.2
Scoring Defense: 39.7
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Alyssa Dill – 13.5
Rebounding: Alyssa Dill – 5.4
Assists: Marissa Ieraci – 2.5
Field Goal Percentage: Gianna DeLucia – 43.2%
Three-Point Percentage: Abby Muckleroy – 34.0%
Free Throw Percentage: Alyssa Dill – 77.1%
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 20 – Perry
Nov. 23 – at West Branch
Nov. 26 – Marlington
Nov. 29 – at Stow
Dec. 4 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 8 – at Ursuline
Dec. 11 – East
Dec. 15 – at Fitch
Dec. 20 – at Poland
Dec. 29 – at Salem
Jan. 5 – Boardman
Jan. 8 – at Harding
Jan. 12 – Howland
Jan. 15 – Chaney
Jan. 17 – Struthers
Jan. 22 – Fitch
Jan. 29 – at Boardman
Feb. 2 – Harding
Feb. 5 – at Howland
Feb. 7 – at Louisville
Feb. 10 – Poland
Feb. 12 – at South Range