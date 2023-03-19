CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield shut out rival Poland 4-0 to win the Jefferson District crown last May before being eliminated in the Sweet 16 by eventual-state champion Triway (7-1).

This past July, longtime Ursuline softball coach Michael Kernan took over the Canfield program. Kernan had won 373 games in 18 years while winning eight district crowns at the helm of the Fighting Irish before taking a year off from the high school ranks.

The team returns a pair of First-Team All-League honorees in senior Bella Kennedy (OF/P) and Malena Toth (P) – who’s a University at Buffalo commit.

“The combination of pitchers, Bella and Malena, should keep [us] in most games,” Kernan said. “We have quality leadership with nine seniors and the experience of six starters from last year’s regional team. We’ll have a solid hitting lineup as well as plenty of speed on the bases.”

The season gets underway at Louisville on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

“Our expectations are set at a high level,” Kernan said. “We know there are superior teams in the AAC, throughout our regular season schedule, and in the Division 2 tournament. [With that said], we expect to compete and win.”

Canfield Cardinals Softball Preview

2022 Record: 18-6

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won Jefferson District; Lost to Triway (7-1) in Regional Semifinal

Coach: Michael Kernan

Key Returnees

Hailey Freedy, Senior

Carlie Harmon, Senior

Bella Kennedy, Senior

Mackenzie Koenig, Senior

Gianna Pannunzio, Senior

Macey Kalina, Junior

Malena Toth, Junior

Marina Koenig, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Louisville

Mar. 27 – Harding

Mar. 28 – at Harding

Mar. 30 – vs. West Branch (Strikeout Cancer)

Mar. 31 – vs. Revere (Strikeout Cancer)

Apr. 1 – vs. Field (Strikeout Cancer)

Apr. 4 – at Hoban

Apr. 5 – Walsh Jesuit

Apr. 10-14 – at Myrtle Beach GrandStrand Classic

Apr. 17 – at Howland

Apr. 18 – Howland

Apr. 20 – Champion

Apr. 22 – Hoover

Apr. 24 – at Boardman

Apr. 25 – Boardman

Apr. 27 – at Poland

Apr. 28 – at Green

May 1 – Fitch

May 2 – at Fitch

May 4 – Poland

May 5 – Western Reserve

May 8 – at Walsh Jesuit

May 13 – Jackson