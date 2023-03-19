CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield shut out rival Poland 4-0 to win the Jefferson District crown last May before being eliminated in the Sweet 16 by eventual-state champion Triway (7-1).
This past July, longtime Ursuline softball coach Michael Kernan took over the Canfield program. Kernan had won 373 games in 18 years while winning eight district crowns at the helm of the Fighting Irish before taking a year off from the high school ranks.
The team returns a pair of First-Team All-League honorees in senior Bella Kennedy (OF/P) and Malena Toth (P) – who’s a University at Buffalo commit.
“The combination of pitchers, Bella and Malena, should keep [us] in most games,” Kernan said. “We have quality leadership with nine seniors and the experience of six starters from last year’s regional team. We’ll have a solid hitting lineup as well as plenty of speed on the bases.”
The season gets underway at Louisville on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.
“Our expectations are set at a high level,” Kernan said. “We know there are superior teams in the AAC, throughout our regular season schedule, and in the Division 2 tournament. [With that said], we expect to compete and win.”
Canfield Cardinals Softball Preview
2022 Record: 18-6
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won Jefferson District; Lost to Triway (7-1) in Regional Semifinal
Coach: Michael Kernan
Key Returnees
Hailey Freedy, Senior
Carlie Harmon, Senior
Bella Kennedy, Senior
Mackenzie Koenig, Senior
Gianna Pannunzio, Senior
Macey Kalina, Junior
Malena Toth, Junior
Marina Koenig, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – at Louisville
Mar. 27 – Harding
Mar. 28 – at Harding
Mar. 30 – vs. West Branch (Strikeout Cancer)
Mar. 31 – vs. Revere (Strikeout Cancer)
Apr. 1 – vs. Field (Strikeout Cancer)
Apr. 4 – at Hoban
Apr. 5 – Walsh Jesuit
Apr. 10-14 – at Myrtle Beach GrandStrand Classic
Apr. 17 – at Howland
Apr. 18 – Howland
Apr. 20 – Champion
Apr. 22 – Hoover
Apr. 24 – at Boardman
Apr. 25 – Boardman
Apr. 27 – at Poland
Apr. 28 – at Green
May 1 – Fitch
May 2 – at Fitch
May 4 – Poland
May 5 – Western Reserve
May 8 – at Walsh Jesuit
May 13 – Jackson