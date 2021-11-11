Canfield High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield is out to improve upon last year’s 2nd place finish in the All-American Conference. “Our expectations for our players are to compete hard and to improve everyday,” says coach Todd Muckleroy. “If we can meet those expectations in practices and in contests, I know that we’’ll all be pleasantly content with the end result. I’m extremely excited for another season to begin. Our players are excited [as well]. The coaching staff and players have set the bar high.”
Canfield returns five seniors, who were major contributors last season, in guards Eddie Russo (1.8 ppg), Harry Slaven (5.3 ppg), Ryan Petro (3.0 ppg, 3.4 apg) and Zane Muckleroy (5.1 ppg) as well as power forward Jake Grdic.
Muckleroy points out, “We have some numbers in our senior group, as they’ll also provide the necessary leadership for our younger players. I’m pleased to see the progression of other players that’ll step up and also play a significant role for our team this season.”
Senior Dylan Shapiro, junior Ryan Schneider as well as sophomores Jake Schneider, Michael Patellis and Dom Cruz will all be expected to take on a larger role this season.
Canfield is set to host Marlington on November 26.
Canfield Cardinals
Head Coach: Todd Muckleroy
2020-21 Record: 13-10 (5-3), 2nd place in All-American Conference
Last 5-Year Record: 65-56 (53.7%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 57.4
Scoring Defense: 58.1
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Trey Dye – 20.6
Rebounding: Trey Dye – 5.8
Assists: Ryan Petro – 3.4
Field Goal Percentage: Jake Grdic – 50.4%
Three-Point Percentage: Trey Dye – 37.4%
Free Throw Percentage: Nicholas Pantelakis – 77.4%
2020-21 All-American Conference Standings (League Record)
Boardman – 8-0
Canfield – 5-3
Fitch – 4-4
Harding – 2-6
Howland – 1-7
PREVIEW
-The Cardinals have suffered through just one losing season (2019-20: 12-13) in the last 9 years.
-Canfield has not finished lower than 3rd place in the league standings since 2011-12 (5th place).
-Each of the last 6 years, Canfield has had a different leading scorer.
-Their leading scorer from last year graduated as well in Trey Dye (20.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 37.4% 3PT). He went from closing out the 2019-20 season by averaging 9.2 points – good for 3rd on the team – to averaging 20-points per game.
-The same three players finished with 35% from three-point land as well as shooting 70% or better from the line (Trey Dye, Harry Slaven, Nicholas Pantelakis).
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 26 – Marlington
Nov. 30 – Lakeview
Dec. 7 – East
Dec. 11 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 14 – at Ursuline
Dec. 18 – at West Branch
Dec. 21 – at Dover
Dec. 23 – Poland
Dec. 28 – Hubbard
Jan. 4 – at Fitch
Jan. 7 – at Louisville
Jan. 11 – Boardman
Jan. 14 – at Harding
Jan. 18 – Howland
Jan. 21 – Chaney
Jan. 28 – Fitch
Feb. 4 – at Boardman
Feb. 8 – Harding
Feb. 11 – at Howland
Feb. 12 – at Lake
Feb. 15 – at Alliance
Feb. 18 – at Poland