Canfield High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield is out to improve upon last year’s 2nd place finish in the All-American Conference. “Our expectations for our players are to compete hard and to improve everyday,” says coach Todd Muckleroy. “If we can meet those expectations in practices and in contests, I know that we’’ll all be pleasantly content with the end result. I’m extremely excited for another season to begin. Our players are excited [as well]. The coaching staff and players have set the bar high.”

Canfield returns five seniors, who were major contributors last season, in guards Eddie Russo (1.8 ppg), Harry Slaven (5.3 ppg), Ryan Petro (3.0 ppg, 3.4 apg) and Zane Muckleroy (5.1 ppg) as well as power forward Jake Grdic.

Muckleroy points out, “We have some numbers in our senior group, as they’ll also provide the necessary leadership for our younger players. I’m pleased to see the progression of other players that’ll step up and also play a significant role for our team this season.”

Senior Dylan Shapiro, junior Ryan Schneider as well as sophomores Jake Schneider, Michael Patellis and Dom Cruz will all be expected to take on a larger role this season.

Canfield is set to host Marlington on November 26.

Canfield Cardinals

Head Coach: Todd Muckleroy

2020-21 Record: 13-10 (5-3), 2nd place in All-American Conference

Last 5-Year Record: 65-56 (53.7%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 57.4

Scoring Defense: 58.1

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Trey Dye – 20.6

Rebounding: Trey Dye – 5.8

Assists: Ryan Petro – 3.4

Field Goal Percentage: Jake Grdic – 50.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Trey Dye – 37.4%

Free Throw Percentage: Nicholas Pantelakis – 77.4%

2020-21 All-American Conference Standings (League Record)

Boardman – 8-0

Canfield – 5-3

Fitch – 4-4

Harding – 2-6

Howland – 1-7

PREVIEW

-The Cardinals have suffered through just one losing season (2019-20: 12-13) in the last 9 years.

-Canfield has not finished lower than 3rd place in the league standings since 2011-12 (5th place).

-Each of the last 6 years, Canfield has had a different leading scorer.

-Their leading scorer from last year graduated as well in Trey Dye (20.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 37.4% 3PT). He went from closing out the 2019-20 season by averaging 9.2 points – good for 3rd on the team – to averaging 20-points per game.

-The same three players finished with 35% from three-point land as well as shooting 70% or better from the line (Trey Dye, Harry Slaven, Nicholas Pantelakis).

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 26 – Marlington

Nov. 30 – Lakeview

Dec. 7 – East

Dec. 11 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 14 – at Ursuline

Dec. 18 – at West Branch

Dec. 21 – at Dover

Dec. 23 – Poland

Dec. 28 – Hubbard

Jan. 4 – at Fitch

Jan. 7 – at Louisville

Jan. 11 – Boardman

Jan. 14 – at Harding

Jan. 18 – Howland

Jan. 21 – Chaney

Jan. 28 – Fitch

Feb. 4 – at Boardman

Feb. 8 – Harding

Feb. 11 – at Howland

Feb. 12 – at Lake

Feb. 15 – at Alliance

Feb. 18 – at Poland