BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 2-1 win for Canfield girls soccer over West Branch on Monday night, head coach Phil Simone reached his win number 400 with the program.

Simone has been with the Cardinals for 30 years in total, coaching both the boys and girls teams in the past.

This season, the undefeated Cardinals are seeking their fourth straight All-American Conference title. Last year, Simone led Canfield to another district championship as they finished as regional finalists.

In the milestone reaching win, Canfield was led by Maci Toporcer and Hannah Wahib notching first-half goals to go on top early.

Canfield improves to 11-0-1 on the season while West Branch falls to 8-2-2 after the tough loss.