Canfield handles Poland in the season’s first lacrosse ‘Battle of 224’

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Poland 8-2 in high school boys’ lacrosse action Tuesday night.

The Cardinals were led in scoring by senior captain Jake Billak, who finished with three goals on the night.

Crescenzo Scheetz added two goals for Canfield while Andrew DeRosa, Nicolo Cocca and Mason Debrosse each chipped in with one.

The Bulldogs were led by senior captain Nate Scheck and Junior AJ Kordic, who each tallied a goal.

Canfield remains unbeaten at 2-0 overall on the season while Poland drops to 0-2.