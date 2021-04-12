Canfield handles Louisville in girls lacrosse action

With the win, Canfield improves to 3-2-1 on the season

LOUSIVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Louisville 16-2 in girls high school lacrosse action on Monday night.



Sarah Grohovsky led the Cardinals in scoring with five goals. Elena Martin tallied an additional four while Emily Wilson added three.

Paige Christoff netted a pair of goals and Ally Wilson and Taylor Stansloski each rounded off the scoring with one goal apiece.

Six Lady Cardinals recorded assists on the night, including Ashleigh Haas, Bryanna Corll, Gwen Lolakis, Ally Wilson, Emily Wilson and Elena Martin.



Goalies Karley D’Apolito and Mady Hecker both snagged two saves for the Cardinals.

