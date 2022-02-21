YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Houston Texans announced their 2022 coaching staff on Monday and it includes two Canfield graduates.

Newly hired head coach Lovie Smith is retaining both Frank Ross and Sean Baker.

Ross will, once again, serve the Texan’s Special Team Coordinator. Baker is listed as Assistant Special Teams.

Frank Ross was part of the 2005 state runner-up team at Canfield. He graduated from John Carroll as the program’s all-time leader in receptions and previously worked with Patriots as a scout and as an assistant with the Colts.

Sean Baker was a two-time All-State selection in high school. He graduated from Ball State and set the school record for career interceptions with 18. Baker spent four years playing in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Falcons, Colts and Browns.