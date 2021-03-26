Canfield girls top Poland in lacrosse ‘Battle of 224’

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 1-0-1 overall on the season

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Poland 16-7 in girls’ high school lacrosse action Friday night.

The Cardinals were led by Emily Wilson and Elena Martin who piled up four goals apiece.



Sarah Grohovsky and Paige Christoff each tallied two goals in the win.



Campbell Klingensmith, Taylor Stansloski, Emma Daprille and Bryanna Corill rounded out the scoring for Canfield finishing with one goal each.



Goalie Karley D’Apolito finished with six saves for Canfield.

