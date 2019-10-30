Canfield girls to play at Hoosier Gym

Coach Reel states, “(this will be a) once in a career experience”

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the release of the film Hoosiers in 1986, Knightstown’s (IN) Hoosier Gym became the mecca of many bucket lists as it was the fictional home of Norman Dale’s Hickory Huskers. It’s been estimated that almost 100,000 tourists a year converge onto this tiny gymnasium.

On January 19, Canfield’s girls basketball team will play at the Hoosier Gym against Stow-Munroe Falls.

The Lady Cardinal coach Matt Reel points out that his program has had a good relationship with the Lady Bulldogs’ program. “They (Stow-Munroe Falls) were originally going to play a team from Indiana but thought it would be even more fun to play a team they were familiar with. We’re sharing the cost of transportation with them and are coordinating meals and activities together. It should be a once in a career experience that the players and coaches will remember.”

The Cardinals open their season on November 22 at home against Struthers.