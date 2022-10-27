RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls soccer team claimed the Division II District Championship Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Kenston at Ravenna High School.

The Cardinals got two goals from junior Maci Toporcer, both of which were assisted by junior Vivian Nohra.

Canfield goalkeeper Lolo Padget finished with six saves in the victory. The Cardinals outshot the Bombers 17-10 and improve to (16-2-1) on the season.

The Cardinals will advance to the Division II Regional Semifinals next Tuesday. They will face West Branch at 6 p.m. at Boardman High School.