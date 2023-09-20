CANFIELD, Ohio – Canfield’s Girls varsity soccer team entered Wednesday night’s action unbeaten with a record of 8-0-1.

The Cardinals are counting on their seniors to lead the way. Canfield head coach Phil Simone says opposing teams play them hard.

“Going in every game knowing that the other team’s trying to come after you,” said Simone.

Simone said this could be his most technical team he’s ever coached. Captains Vivian Nohra and Natalia Santiago both said the success is rooted in team chemistry.

“We have a lot of teamwork,” said Santiago. “We’re going to do well on the field when we play well together.”

“I can almost see where they’re going before they even think of it themselves,” said Nohra. “We know where each other are moving.”

Both Nohra and Santiago have the stats on the pitch to prove it. Nohra has four assists and four goals. Santiago anchors the defense playing center-back. Canfield’s defense has held opponents to six goals and two shutouts so far this season.

Nohra and Santiago says the Cardinal players have a long history with each other, which has also led to their success this fall.

“We’ve been playing together since we were very young, probably starting at 4 years old,” said Nohra.

“They’re really enjoyable to be with every single day,” said Santiago. “So I wouldn’t want to have another group.”

Players and coaches plan to make it far in the tournament at the end of the season.

Everyone said being unbeaten doesn’t hang over their heads.

“Even if we do lose one, we’re still going to keep our heads up and keep going,” said Santiago. “But the goal is to not.”

“We can score those goals when the opportunities come up,” said Nohra. “So just making sure we finish every single opportunity we find on the field.”

Simone said the team is ready for the rest of the schedule.

“They’ve all got each other’s backs,” said Simone. “They know everybody’s bringing their best game against us.”

Canfield plays Boardman next on Wednesday, Sept. 20.