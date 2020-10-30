Canfield girls soccer falls to Kenston in district championship

The Bombers advance to face Revere in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kenston blanked Canfield 3-0 in the Division II Girls Soccer District Championship on Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from a rainy night at Bob Dove Field in Canfield.

Aidan Myles tallied the lone goal in the first half for the Bombers. Sophia Mighton and Skylar Cornell each tallied a goal in the second half in the victory for Kenston.

Canfield ends the season with a record of 13-4-2.

Kenston improves to 16-3 overall. The Bombers advance to face Revere in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night.