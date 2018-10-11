Canfield Girls' Soccer clinches AAC Red Tier crown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Canfield Girls' Soccer Team blanked Howland 3-0 to win the All-American Conference Red Tier Title Wednesday night. [ + - ] Video

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Canfield Girls' Soccer Team clinched the All-American Conference Red Tier crown with a 3-0 win over Howland Wednesday night.



Ellie Accordino tallied a pair of goals for the Cardinals, while Julia Petrallo also found the back of the net.



Morgan Carey and Chloe Kalina each added an assist.



The Cardinals outshot Howland 18-1 in the victory, while Canfield Goalkeeper Lauren Slanker recorded one save in the shutout.



Howland's Gillian McMurray and Elizabeth Rusnak combined for ten saves in the setback for the Tigers.



Canfield improves to 13-1-1 on the season and 8-0 in the AAC Red Tier.



Howland drops to 11-3-2 on the campaign.







