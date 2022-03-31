MENTOR, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls lacrosse team went on the road Thursday night and got a win over Lake Catholic 13-7.

Senior Elena Martin had a career night, posting a personal-best five goals to lead the Cardinals.

Fellow senior Emily Wilson had four goals on the night while Ally Wilson had three, Campbell Klingensmith also netted three with Gwen Lolakis and Bryanna Corll tallied one apiece.

Goalie Karley D’Apolito had 19 saves to help stop the Cougars’ offense.

Canfield will face off against the Chardon Lady Hilltops on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at home in Bob Dove Stadium in Canfield.